Langley City is looking for crime prevention volunteers

The Know Your Neighbour campaign features volunteers knocking on doors for face-to-face talks

Langley City’s Crime Prevention Task Group is trying a new approach to crime reduction by having trained volunteers knock on residents’ doors to talk about local initiatives. (Langley City map)

Someone will be knocking at the doors of Langley City residents on Sept. 28 or Oct. 5.

The Know Your Neighbour campaign is signing up volunteers to go door knocking on those dates and stems from the work of the Crime Prevention Task Group.

“The main focus of the project is community engagement and people getting to know their neighbors,” said Dave Selvage, the City’s bylaw enforcement manager and a former RCMP member.

The volunteers will go door to door between 10 a.m. and noon on those two Saturdays, educating residents about crime prevention strategies as well as providing tips to improve neighbourhood safety.

“We want residents to get to know one another and help us build a strong, safe community,” he said.

Right now, the organizers are signing up volunteers. People interested are asked to sign up by Sept. 13 by contacting Selvage at dselvage@langleycity.ca or 604-514-2822.

Volunteers must be at least 19 years of age and will receive training.

“We hope to reach about 750 households,” Selvage explained. “We will try and have the volunteers in their own neighbourhoods. We may need to spread some of the volunteers out to cover more area.

The volunteers will receive training on best practises and tips on safety. The training session will take place on Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We would like to have as many volunteers as possible so that we can cover more area,” he said. “Right now we have about 40 volunteers signed up.”

The volunteers will accept feedback from the public that will passed onto staff.

“The Crime Prevention Task Group will hold a debrief to discuss the how the project went this year. If the project is successful, the hopes are to continue with it in the future,” Selvage said.