Langley City is looking for volunteers to serve on committees

It’s an opportunity to help Langley City Council decide the direction of future developments, control crime, protect the environment and encourage arts and culture.

A public invitation has been issued to people interested in volunteering for municipal boards and task groups, with a deadline to apply of Friday, Nov. 26.

Advisory Design Panel: advises council on form and character and urban design quality of development applications, according to the Official Community Plan and Development Permit Area (DPA) guidelines, and other City plans, policies and bylaws. One community member at large position available. Meets second Wednesday of each month.

Board of Variance: five-member, independent body that primarily deals with requests from citizens for the relaxation of regulations for siting, size and dimensions of buildings where compliance with the zoning bylaws would cause undue hardship. Has opening for one individual. Meets as-needed on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Crime Prevention Task Group: is seeking volunteers to fill three community member at large positions and one youth representative (15-24). Creates messaging about crime prevention, promotes the importance of community connectedness, educates business owners and residents about existing RCMP programs and shares information about crime prevention with the greater public. Meets last Thursday of the month.

Environmental Task Group: environmental initiatives and programs that relate to the protection and enhancement of the environment. Seeking volunteers to fill one community member at large position, one youth representative and one post-secondary institution position. Usually meets second Thursday night of the month.

Arts and Culture Task Group: implementation of various arts and culture initiatives and programs. Seeking to fill one youth representative position. Usually meets on the third Tuesday of the month.

All meetings are being held electronically via videoconference until further notice. If meetings return to an in-person, on-site format, they will take place at Langley City Hall and applicants must have their own transportation.

Applications can be made online at: Task Group Application Form or by writing Paula Kusack – Langley City Hall, 20399 Douglas Cres., Langley, BC V3A 4B3

