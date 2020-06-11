Douglas Park playground. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

22 municipalities are coordinating re-opening dates in an attempt to simplify and lessen confusion

Each municipality in Metro Vancouver is working to re-open parks, recreation, cultural and library services to residents and patrons, noting than many lessons have been learned with COVID-19 along the way.

A recent joint media statement from 22 different municipalities in the Lower Mainland, said that wherever possible, municipalities are coordinating re-opening dates in an attempt to simplify and lessen confusion.

The simultaneous plan comes after the closure of many parks and services during the COVID-19 outbreak were staggered and conflicting of other municipality regulations.

Langley City is included in the regional coordination of re-opening dates, but not Langley Township.

Langley City had closed all public playgrounds on March 20 as well as sports courts, outdoor fitness equipment, picnic shelters, bike skills park and pump track, and park washrooms – many of which has already reopened.

City of Langley Library is accepting hold pick ups, but the physical space remains closed.

READ MORE: Langley Township prepares for high water

Given that the scope of amenities varies widely from city to city, the re-opening dates of some services will differ in each jurisdiction, the statement noted.

“To ensure that you are up to date on your city’s re-opening dates, please check your city’s website or social media channels,” the release explained.

People can visit https://city.langley.bc.ca/covid-19 to keep up to date with local re-openings.

The following municipalities are part of the regional re-opening plan;

City of Burnaby

City of Coquitlam

City of Delta

City of Langley

City of New Westminster

City of North Vancouver

District of North Vancouver

City of Maple Ridge

City of Port Coquitlam

City of Port Moody

City of Pitt Meadows

City of Richmond

City of Surrey

City of Vancouver

City of West Vancouver

City of White Rock

Bowen Island Municipality

Village of Anmore

Village of Belcarra

Village of Lions Bay

Tsawwassen First Nation

Metro Vancouver

