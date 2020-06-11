Langley City joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

Each municipality in Metro Vancouver is working to re-open parks, recreation, cultural and library services to residents and patrons, noting than many lessons have been learned with COVID-19 along the way.
A recent joint media statement from 22 different municipalities in the Lower Mainland, said that wherever possible, municipalities are coordinating re-opening dates in an attempt to simplify and lessen confusion.
The simultaneous plan comes after the closure of many parks and services during the COVID-19 outbreak were staggered and conflicting of other municipality regulations.
Langley City is included in the regional coordination of re-opening dates, but not Langley Township.
Langley City had closed all public playgrounds on March 20 as well as sports courts, outdoor fitness equipment, picnic shelters, bike skills park and pump track, and park washrooms – many of which has already reopened.
City of Langley Library is accepting hold pick ups, but the physical space remains closed.
Given that the scope of amenities varies widely from city to city, the re-opening dates of some services will differ in each jurisdiction, the statement noted.
“To ensure that you are up to date on your city’s re-opening dates, please check your city’s website or social media channels,” the release explained.
People can visit https://city.langley.bc.ca/covid-19 to keep up to date with local re-openings.
The following municipalities are part of the regional re-opening plan;
City of Burnaby
City of Coquitlam
City of Delta
City of Langley
City of New Westminster
City of North Vancouver
District of North Vancouver
City of Maple Ridge
City of Port Coquitlam
City of Port Moody
City of Pitt Meadows
City of Richmond
City of Surrey
City of Vancouver
City of West Vancouver
City of White Rock
Bowen Island Municipality
Village of Anmore
Village of Belcarra
Village of Lions Bay
Tsawwassen First Nation
Metro Vancouver
