Langley City looking for input on indoor COVID reopening plan

Residents asked to voice opinions through new recreation amenities and programs survey

Langley City is developing a reopening plan for recreation amenities and programs and wants to hear from residents on what they would like to see happen in the coming months.

People are encouraged to visit https://city.langley.bc.ca/news/take-recreation-reopening-survey and take the quick survey on their thoughts on Langley City’s reopening plans.

On March 17, Langley City closed all of its public facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samantha Paulson, communications officer for Langley City, said as the provincial plans unfold, Langley City is developing a COVID-19 safety plan in order to slowly and thoughtfully re-open facilities.

“We want to have a slow and thoughtful reopening and make residents feel comfortable as facilities and indoor programs start back up,” Paulson told the Langley Advance Times.

To date, many of the outdoor recreational amenities and parks have been re-opened.

Small initiatives such as outdoor fitness classes will be held at Douglas Park starting June 15. Residents are encouraged to take part in by visiting langleycity.ca/parks-recreation/recreation/fitness-schedule for the full schedule.

The plan is to slowly re-open indoor facilities and programs by the fall.

People have until Tuesday, June 30, to fill out the survey on the Langley City website.

