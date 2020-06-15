Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City looking for input on indoor COVID reopening plan

Residents asked to voice opinions through new recreation amenities and programs survey

Langley City is developing a reopening plan for recreation amenities and programs and wants to hear from residents on what they would like to see happen in the coming months.

People are encouraged to visit https://city.langley.bc.ca/news/take-recreation-reopening-survey and take the quick survey on their thoughts on Langley City’s reopening plans.

On March 17, Langley City closed all of its public facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samantha Paulson, communications officer for Langley City, said as the provincial plans unfold, Langley City is developing a COVID-19 safety plan in order to slowly and thoughtfully re-open facilities.

“We want to have a slow and thoughtful reopening and make residents feel comfortable as facilities and indoor programs start back up,” Paulson told the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: Langley Chamber talks politics with local leaders

To date, many of the outdoor recreational amenities and parks have been re-opened.

Small initiatives such as outdoor fitness classes will be held at Douglas Park starting June 15. Residents are encouraged to take part in by visiting langleycity.ca/parks-recreation/recreation/fitness-schedule for the full schedule.

The plan is to slowly re-open indoor facilities and programs by the fall.

People have until Tuesday, June 30, to fill out the survey on the Langley City website.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

Just Posted

Three confirmed dead in fatal Langley house fire

Homicide investigators release update

Aldergrove’s Save-On-Foods steps in to help Shortreed Elementary feed the community

Store managers presented school staff with an $1,000 cheque on Friday

One death reported in Langley house fire

Police are investigating

Ryan’s Regards: Happy Father’s Day

What will COVID-19 mean when it comes to celebrating the fathers in our life?

VIDEO: Langley puts the word ‘truck’ in Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Drive-thru format used for food truck festival at Christian Life Assembly parking lot on Saturday

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Man arrested after allegedly drawing swastikas on Metro Vancouver SkyTrain

Officer was injured during the arrest

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Most Read