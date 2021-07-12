Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek issues challenge to raise funds for food bank

Challenges Township mayor to do the same

When several mayors from the Greater Vancouver Food Bank area launched a fundraising competition, City Mayor Val van den Broek accepted the challenge.

For the “Christmas in July” competition, van den Broek is raising funds for the Langley City food bank and has set a goal of $50,000.

“Families, seniors, our fellow neighbours need our help now,” van den Broek said.

“This pandemic has affected all of us, it has been difficult, but for some it has been harder than we can even imagine. People are struggling to make ends meet.”

Since the beginning of the year the number served by the food bank has been rising, with a total of 138 new family units so far.

Participants are asked to raise funds within their place of work, volunteer organization or as a community member, and to challenge others to participate.

Township mayor Jack Froese has been challenged by van den Broek.

Donations can be made online at canadahelps.org to “Langley Food Bank Society.”

READ ALSO: Mario Kart-inspired event coming to Langley in support of food bank

“When you donate food or money to the Langley Food Bank you are not just giving to a worthy charity,” van den Broek said.

“You really are making an investment into the community. Each time assistance is provided, we are also giving respect, dignity, and encouragement.”

READ ALSO: Sources Langley Food Bank plans to expand service

Food BankLangleyLangley City