Langley City Mayor’s inaugural Winter Wonderland Charity Gala is sold out

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and Superintendent Murray Power are readying for the first ever Mayor’s Gala on Jan. 25th at Cascades Casino. (Langley Advance Times files)

The first-ever Langley City Mayor’s Gala, set for Saturday, Jan. 25, is apparently a smash hit – even before it’s gotten underway; the event at Cascades Casino is completely sold out to the public.

Mayor Val Van den Broek, who took her initial inspiration for creating the gala from her mother and aiming to raiss funds for women’s health care, said people can still put their name down to attend.

“Cascades is adding more tables and people can be added to a wait-list if they like,” the mayor said. “We’ve gotten tons of donations for the silent auction and we will still accept both monetary donations and silent auctions donations right until the end.”

The event, officially titled the Winter Wonderland Charity Gala, is expected to have 50/50 and raffle draws, a cocktail reception, dinner, and a dance with The Dam Chandeliers performing live music.

Mayor Van den Broek’s partners in putting the gala on are the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Langley RCMP; the latter, a relationship that has been building for many years and she started as a volunteer with the Mountie’s in 2001 and later, the civilian staff.

The Mounties will be dressed up in full red serge to highlight their presence and history, but Van den Broek said the plan is to keep the event both formal and fun, meaning a full processional may be off the program for now.

“It’s our first time doing it and it’s really coming along nicely; that’s the thing about Langley City people, whatever the cause, they always step up to help,” she added.

Tickets for tables of eight were selling for $1,200 and individual tickets for $150, equating to about 220 guests in attendance.

People interested in making a donation or joining the wait-list can email Mayor Val van den Broek directly at mayorsgala2020@outlook.com.

The gala, she said, is expected to continue to be an annual fundraiser for the hospital.

