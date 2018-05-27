Before the Langley City MS Walk got underway Sunday morning, everyone posed for a selfie. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Langley City MS Walk beats fundraising goal

More than 200 take part in annual fundraiser

This year, the Langley City MS Walk raised 150 per cent of it’s $22,000 goal, collecting $33,000 online.

Attendance was up, with 25 team and more than 200 walkers taking part in the Saturday morning event at Douglas Park (20550 Douglas Cres.).

Over 30,000 participants were expected to take part in walks at different locations across Canada.

MS is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, which can cause extreme fatigue, lack of co-ordination, weakness, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes.

It is one of the most common neurological diseases among young adults in Canada.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40.

The MS Society provides services to people with MS and their families and funds research to find the cause and cure for this disease.

Visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation.

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
