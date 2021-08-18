Learn more about Langley City events at langleycity.ca.

Langley City offers up outdoor family movie Friday and food trucks at local parks

Events scheduled for various City parks and local sites over the coming weeks

Langley City has planned some local events that allow people to get out and about but stay safe.

• Food trucks at local parks: Out to Lunch is at City Park, 205A Street and 49th Avenue from noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Match on the Move is at Linwood Park, 5470 201st St., from 3 to 7 p.m. also Aug. 20.

• Movie in the Park is Friday, Aug. 20 starting at 8:30 p.m. Head to Douglas Park with snacks (there will be no concession), blankets and chairs to enjoy the PG rated movie, The War with Grandpa, starting Robert de Niro. Admission is free and Douglas Park is at 20550 Douglas Cres.

• To find out more about upcoming events in Langley City, such as the locations where food trucks will be, go to the City website.

• Pop Up Play: The drop-in neighbourhood events during summer offer children free sports, games, crafts and activities. The events are geared to kids under the age of 10 however everyone is welcome to participate and sports equipment is provided.

– Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brydon Park, 198th Street and 53rd Avenue

– Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres.

– Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rotary Centennial Park, 20869 Fraser Hwy.

– Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nicholas Park, 209th Street & 50A Avenue

– Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres.

Because Pop Up Play is outdoors, it can be cancelled due to the weather or air quality advisories. Cancellation notices are posted in City social media feeds. The play sessions run until Aug. 28.

Anyone with questions can contact events@langleycity.ca.

