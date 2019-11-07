In 2018, there was no sign of the last-minute scrambling it took to organize a Remembrance Day service in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City organizes Remembrance Day in Douglas Park

Nov. 11’s service will be the second event since the Langley branch of the legion folded

When thousands filled Douglas Park in Langley City for last year’s Remembrance Day service, there was little sign of the behind-the-scenes scramble leading up to the event.

After Langley Legion Branch 21 closed down in May of that year, it was unclear how the shutdown would affect the November ceremony and poppy sales.

“The City stepped in,” recounted Langley City Director of Recreation, Culture and Community Services Kim Hilton.

Hilton explained the city donated space for volunteers, poppies and wreaths and helped organize the event at the cenotaph.

Hilton said the City is again coordinating and hosting the event, including the parade.

“We still have a desire to do the Langley City ceremony,” Hilton told The Langley Advance Times.

This year, Cloverdale Legion – Branch 6 is handling wreaths and poppies in Langley City.

On the Langley City website there is a catalogue for wreaths, along with an order form to buy them from the Cloverdale Legion branch.

It can be found by visiting city.langley.bc.ca and searching for “wreaths”

For the Douglas Park event, the City has arranged to have a 12-person choir from LSS sing the national anthem and God Save The Queen at the ceremony.

People who want to attend are advised to get there early and be prepared to park a short distance from the actual ceremony.

“The roads will be blocked because we have a parade,” Hilton warned, suggesting visitors might want to park at the Timms Community centre at 20399 Douglas Crescent, just down the road.

“There’s parking at Timms on the surface and underground,” she advised.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley City remembers fallen on Nov. 11

READ MORE: Langley City soon to feature veterans banners

A parade will begin at 10:35 a.m. at Timms Community Centre.

From the community centre, the parade will proceed east along Douglas Crescent to the cenotaph located at the corner of Park Avenue and Douglas Crescent.

People who want to take part in the walking parade are asked to arrive at Timms by 10:25 am.

The public can also assemble in Douglas Park by the cenotaph to see the parade arrive.

Douglas Crescent between 204 and 206 will be closed to traffic, as well as Park Avenue.

At 10:45 a.m. the parade will arrive at the cenotaph and the ceremony will begin at 10:55 a.m.


Most Read