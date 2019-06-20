Langley City promises music, movies, and art this summer

Movies in the Park return to downtown Langley alongside the Sounds of Summer concert series

Grab your popcorn and bring your blanket. Langley City hosts movie nights in Douglas Park all summer long. (Langley Advance Times Files).

Pull up a chair – or a blanket – and catch a flick or a live performance in the park. Langley City is promising downtown will be more lively than ever as summer staples and new programs kick off for the season to entertain all ages.

Hello Summer helps kids bid school a fond farewell for the summer with live entertainment, face painting, an “animal safari”, and crafts on Saturday, June 29, in Douglas park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series showcases live local artists in McBurney Plaza, July 31, Aug 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Movie in the Park will screen new and classic films in Douglas Park June 28, July 19, and Aug 30.

Samantha Paulson, Langley City Communications Officer, announced that the movie line-up and performers at Sounds of Summer will be released shorty.

The McBurney Plaza Summer Series welcomes a wide array of performers’ the band SideOne (June 22), Dueling Piano artists (July 13), an impersonator concert featuring Elvis and Tina Turner (July 20), and Magic in the Plaza (Aug 10).

Read more: Langley Local Entertainment

People can Swing and Tango under the summer sun as Dancing for Dessert instructors lead lessons on the Spirit Square Stage in Douglas Park. From 7 – 9 p.m, Dancing in the Park welcomes all skill levels July 12 and August 9.

The LAPD Pickleball Tournament welcomes spectators to Douglas Park July 5, 6, and 7.

Bard in the Valley takes over the Douglas Park Spirit Stage July 18 – 28 for eight free performances in their final run of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Al Anderson Memorial Pool will hold its Legendary Water Fight on July 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. and a Dive-In movie on August 10.

The Downtown Business Association hosts the Arts Alive Festival on August 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which boasts over 200 visual and performing artists showcasing their talents all over Fraser Hwy.

Additionally, city staff will host games and crafts for kids, free lunch and coffee for residents in McBurney Plaza, and free city walks starting from Douglas Park.

Click here for a full Langley City summer community events calendar

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________