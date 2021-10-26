Langley City rolls out new youth mentorship program

Looking for adult mentors and teenage participants to join before Nov. 30 deadline

Research shows that many young people doubt that they can achieve their goals because they are unmotivated, unable to make positive decisions, and/or lack purpose.

Too many teenagers lack the essential tools and skills, such as goal setting, dream building, self-motivation, self-leadership, and priority management – all pillars of success and achievement, said youth programmer Taran Kingsbury.

Consequently, Langley City has launched a youth mentorship program to teach and empower 15 to 18 year olds to succeed and reach their “full potential.”

Applications must be submitted on or before Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Youth participants and adult mentors will meet for a minimum of one hour per week for a period of one year.

Activities are decided and agreed upon by each teenage participant and their mentor and can range from cooking to sports, eating to hiking, art to board games, events to exhibits, community activities, and more, Kingsbury said.

Timms Community Centre will be available, she noted, but activities do not have to be limited to the facility.

Mentors will also benefit from the program as they develop leadership skills, enhance their resume, gain recognition, engage in a volunteering opportunity that employers value, and gain a personal sense of satisfaction by helping youth navigate their way to adulthood.

To be a mentor, adults must be 19 years or older, provide a criminal record check and driver’s abstract, and provide three references to ensure that mentors can provide a positive, safe, and supportive experience, Kingsbury noted.

For more information about the program, people can contact Taran Kingsbury at 604-514-2999 or via email: tkingsbury@langleycity.ca. An application is also available online.

