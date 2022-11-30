Langley City’s annual Christmas festival gets a fresh look

Celebrations will run for two days back-to-back

Thousands turned out to see Santa at the tree lighting after the parade in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City’s more than decade-old festival, Magic of Christmas is returning this year with a fresh look.

Unlike the usual parade, this time the event has been expanded to a two-day fun filled celebration, which runs Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.

The festival will feature a sleigh-full of craft stations and activities for all ages, as well as two outdoor stages with music and seasonal entertainment.

People will get opportunities to create wreaths, craft letters to Santa, watch talented ice carvers and snow sculptors, as well as sample treats from a selection of food trucks on-site. The highlight of the event will Santa Claus’ visit to festival.

Langley Councillor, Paul Albrecht, who is also the festival committee member, is hoping for a big turnout, “probably thousands,” he said.

“We’re offering lots of family fun, for two full days. Staff have been excited to bring the two-day festival together and I can’t wait to share it with our neighbours,” he added.

Local artists and businesses, too will be invited to the festival.

Inside the Timms Centre, the Langley Arts Council will host an artisan craft market featuring more than 40 holiday arts and crafts vendors.

People can visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the craft market.

The Downtown Langley Business Association will offer a prize draw for $500 downtown dollars each day.

The decision to switch from a parade to to a two-day festival was taken by the committee earlier this year due to increased traffic control costs as a result of updates in the WorkSafeBC regulations.

“Fewer parade float entries was one of the reasons, too,” Albrecht said. “The spreading the festivities over the weekend will also allow more people to participate,” he continued.

A full list of activities:

Saturday entertainment:

noon to 12:45 p.m. – The Beauty Shop Dolls

1 to 1:45 p.m. – Santa’s Saxes

2 to 2:45 p.m. – The Beauty Shop Dolls

3 to 3:45 p.m. – Santa’s Saxes

4 to 4:45 p.m. – Johnny Elvis n’ Friends do Christmas

5 to 5:45 p.m. – Silver Diamond Country Dancers

6 to 6:45 p.m. – Johnny Elvis n’ Friends do Christmas

7 to 7:45 p.m. – The Seabillys

Sunday entertainment:

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Johnny Elvis n’ Friends do Christmas

11 to 11:45 a.m. – Santa’s Saxes

noon to 12:45 p.m. – Dimes Holiday Trio

1 to 1:45 p.m. – Santa’s Saxes

2 to 2:45 p.m. – Dimes Holiday Trio

3 to 3:45 p.m. – VOC Sweet Soul Choir

For more information, people can visit city.langley.bc.ca/recreation-culture/community-events/magic-of-christmas.

