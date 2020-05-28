Langley City’s Community Day will go virtual

Details are being worked out next week as to what efforts will replace the June 20 festival

Despite many restrictions being lifted, and some aspects of life in Langley City returning to normal, there will be no Community Day next month.

Following the direction of B.C.’s provincial health officer, the annual City festival, which was slated for June 20 at Douglas Park, has been cancelled.

Dr. Bonnie Henry doesn’t expect to lift the public health order prohibiting mass gatherings this summer, and a few thousand typically come out for the annual day-long festival in Douglas Park, so the only option was cancellation, said chair Rosemary Wallace.

But, she added, efforts are afoot to possibly host some kind of virtual community celebration.

It’s just unclear yet what that will look like, Wallace told the Langley Advance Times.

It’s could involve a promotional video, maybe a call out for community contributions – maybe pics of past Community Day festivities – and maybe even a scavanger hunt, she said.

“I don’t have concrete details yet,” Wallace added, but noted that at a meeting on Wednesday, June 3 the team is expecting to iron out some those plans.

“With COVID, it’s weighing so heavy on all of us, we want to figure out how best to move forward to celebrate community.”

