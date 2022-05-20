Langley clean up Fort Langley streets ahead of 100th annual May Day Parade

A family of five volunteered for the community clean up in Fort Langley ahead of 100th annual May Day Parade. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Carrying buckets and trash pickers, Langley volunteers on Saturday, May 14, walked around Fort Langley cleaning up streets ahead of May Day celebrations.

The 100th annual May Day Parade and celebration is scheduled to take place on May 23. A week before the event day, Bryan Miller, who runs a website, yourlocalcommunity.ca, to bring like-minded people together for community cleanups, organized PreMay Day Community Clean up.

Along with Councillor Blair Whitmarsh, he welcomed residents to his tent and provided free cleaning supplies, which people returned after their cleanup walk.

A busy day for the local resident, Miller interacted with visitors suggesting them blocks and parks where they can go for clean up.

“Yea… you just grab a bucket and picker… and you can check the Fort langley Park area,” Miller instructed a visitor who was out on a stroll with her dog but wanted to participate in the initiative.

The cleanup started at 9 a.m., but Miller had arrived earlier to set up his tent next to Farmers Market in Fort Langley. About 50 people participated, and Miller said the number was less than expected.

“The quieter turnout was due to the weather,” he added.

Miller is expecting a big turnout on May 23, and he wanted to make sure the village looks clean and tidy.

Excited for the May Day parade and festivities, he encouraged residents to come with family and friends to the annual celebrations.

“The celebrations are next week and I recommened everyone to come down and check it. It is going to be quite a celebration.”

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., followed by an event in Fort Langley Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., which will include speeches from the May Queen and dignitaries, May Pole Dancing, various vendors, food, rides for the kids, everyone’s mini golf, and a beer garden.

Miller started his initiative in 2020 after attending a “massive sit-in” at the Vancouver Art Gallery that drew more than 5,000 people.

Shocked by the amount of garbage and trash on the streets, he decided to launch a portal to bring people together for the cause.

Now, he wants to reach out to more people and participate in events like May Day.

“If you want to clean up your area, do reach out to us and we can help set up a community event.”

Bryan Miller arrived early in the morning to set up his tent and offer clean up supplies to volunteers participating in the Pre May Day Community Cleanup event. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)