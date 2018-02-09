Langley-Cloverdale MP hosting seniors housing forum

National Housing Strategy plans to be discussed at Feb. 21 event

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is moderating a meeting on seniors housing and the National Housing Strategy on Feb. 21. (Submitted photo)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag want to ‘talk housing’ with seniors at a forum he’ll be hosting Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Cloverdale.

On November 22, 2017, following the extensive Canada-wide consultation “Let’s Talk Housing,” the federal government released Canada’s first National Housing Strategy.

Moderated by Aldag, the Feb. 21 town hall at the Hope Community Church (18625 Fraser Hwy.) will explore how the strategy “helps to ensure the availability of safe, affordable housing for seniors in our communities,” according to a press release from Aldag’s office.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the forum runs from from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

A panel will discuss the need for affordable senior housing and the goals of the strategy.

Time for questions and answers will be scheduled.

Speakers include representatives from the Seniors Advocate of B.C., as well as the Central Mortgage and Housing Corporation Affordable Housing Centre, BC Housing’s director of regional development, and the chair of the Metro Vancouver Regional District Housing Committee.

The strategy shows that senior women experiencing abuse, senior indigenous peoples, seniors living with disabilities or dealing with mental health and addiction issues, and senior veterans are found among all of the other six groups included as ‘vulnerable populations.’

Invitations are being extended to seniors and all other concerned members of the community including community-based senior service providers, and the real estate, financial and development sectors.

A special invitation is extended to the community housing sector which includes non-profit, co-ops and other housing providers such as charities and faith-based groups.