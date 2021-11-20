Langley coat drive shares warmth of the holiday season

Langley School District Foundation and Encompass Support Services Society host new coat campaign

Local community groups have teamed up to share some of the warmth of the holiday season with a new coat drive.

Behind is are the Langley School District Foundation and Encompass Support Services Society.

Langley families in need to receive a new coat this winter. Coats needed in a range of sizes from XXS to XXL, infants, children, youth and adults.

Organizers are asking the public to consider giving to this drive to help ensure more people in the community are warm and dry this winter.

The public can donate winter coats or money which will be used to buy coats in needed sizes.

Coat drive drop off locations:

• Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 3025 264th St., Aldergrove

• Dec. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raphael Family Support Centre, 20471 Douglas Cres., Langley City

• Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Living Waters Church, 9095 Glover Rd., Fort Langley

Tax receipts will be issued for cash donations and are accepted through the school district foundation website, LSDF.org, Note in the contribution details that the donation is for the Give Warmth campaign.

Encompass is a grassroots, non-profit agency offering programs for families, including family mediation and reunification, youth homelessness, sexual abuse counselling, after school activity programs, pre- and postnatal support, parent-child drop-in groups, and parenting support groups.

