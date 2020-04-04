Linwood Park community garden in Langley City was briefly shut down, but has been reopened as an essential service. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley community gardens reopen

They were closed due to virus concerns, but they have been declared an essential service

A few days after they were closed, community gardens in Langley City and the Township of Langley have reopened.

Shortly after orders were issued by both councils to close down 15 gardens operated by the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the provincial government declared community gardens and other food production services were essential services, ruling they must remain open provided they can ensure the safety of people using them.

READ MORE: Greenthumbs forced out of community gardens amid COVID-19 closures

On Thursday, March 26th, the province included all food production and distribution businesses, including those run by volunteers, on a list of essential services. The list also includes things like farmers markets, subsistence agriculture as well as more industrial forms of agriculture.

Nichole Marples, executive director of LEPS, said they have been advised gardening can resume, with precautions to prevent virus transmission.

“People are permitted with acceptable social distance (of six feet),” Marples told the Langley Advance Times.

“Don’t share tools, and wash your hands.”’

Marples said it wasn’t immediately clear how the decision might affect gardens in parks that have been closed.

Theresa Bulman, coordinator of the community garden at Derek Doubleday Arboretum, was delighted by the news.

“I am exceptionally, ecstatically happy,” Bulman said.

Bulman said community gardeners would not require parks to be reopened, so long as they can get access to their plots.

“We’re willing to walk,” Bulman said.

READ MORE: Langley community gardens are growing in popularity

Before the COVID-19 virus outbreak, LEPS was readying their newest community garden at Douglas Park, but the unveiling and inaugural use have been postponed.

Discussions about opening a new garden at Rotary Centennial Park in Langley City have also been halted.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
