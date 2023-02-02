Langley develops as site of new B.C.-wide online learning

Local school district celebrates provincial designation, making it one of 18 such education hubs

A teacher worked at a white board in front of a classroom at Langley Education Centre, which offers programs for young adults and mature students. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Education Centre (LEC) will be an official Provincial Online Learning School (POLS) beginning later this year.

The centre offers flexible programs for young adults and mature students and will be one of 18 public hubs around B.C. that offer an online program or courses to students living anywhere in the province starting in September.

Becoming a POLS will allow LEC to continue to accept students from the Fraser Valley and will enable the school to expand enrolment to students throughout the province, explained Sam Muraca, the district principal of Langley Education Centre.

“With this new opportunity, the Langley Education Centre will be able to attract more students and provide increased flexible and personalized program offerings, as a result of this provincial designation,” Muraca said.

“We are committed to continuing our work in helping adult and secondary school students combine their life experiences and classroom knowledge to meet their education goals,” he added.

Langley Education Centre – located between Langley Secondary and McLeod Athletic Park – is focused on working together for student success through learning, engagement, and connection. LEC aims to help students meet their education goals and find their passion for learning, the district principal elaborated.

The LEC’s designation as a POLS furthers the district’s vision as “an innovative, inspiring, and unified learning community,” Mal Gill described from his position as superintendent of schools.

“This positive change will help us meet our mission to inspire all learners to reach their full potential and create a positive legacy for the future,” said Gill.

“I am proud to be a part of a district that strives to provide relevant and meaningful choices for students and offers learning opportunities in flexible and connected environments for all students, no matter their stage in life.”

Current and prospective students can begin enrolling for classes at LEC under the new provincial online learning model this spring.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care announced its new online learning model, which includes Provincial Online Learning Schools (POLS) in 2022. The Ministry approved the Langley Education Centre as a POLS on June 7, 2022.

To learn more about the Langley Education Centre and register for courses, people can visit lec.sd35.bc.ca.

Or, to view the provincial Online Learning BC website which was launched on January 27, 2023, people can visit https://search.onlinelearningbc.com/

