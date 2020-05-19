Langley doctors donate meals to local seniors in celebration

Dr. Ron Matthews, Langley Division of Family Practice board co-chair; Shannon Woykin, executive director of Langley Meals on Wheels; and Dr. Carolyn VanSchagen, Langley Division of Family Practice board co-chair deliver meals to local seniors in celebration of BC Family Doctor Day on May 19, 2020. (Kaitlin Frost/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley doctors are celebrating Family Doctor Day is British Columbia Tuesday by donating to Langley Meals on Wheels.

“Our doctors chose to celebrate by giving back to their community and helping some of our most vulnerable patients at this time. We felt this was a great representation of bringing our community together in better health,” said Ellen Peterson, executive director of Langley Division of Practice.

The division has donated 160 meals to local seniors in partnership with Langley Meals on Wheels. Division board co-chairs Dr. Carolyn VanSchagen and Dr. Ron Matthews will be working alongside the local non-profit team to help with delivery throughout the day.

“Family Doctor Day is an opportunity to reflect on the commitment of doctors to their patients. This goes beyond what doctors do to support patients in their practices – Langley family doctors and the Division of Family Practice are continuously working together to improve care in your community,” the local division said in a statement to the Langley Advance Times.

Earlier, the organization started a campaign to remind the public their family doctor is still available to them during the ongoing pandemic.

Those who don’t have a family doctor also have options.

Langley residents without a family doctor can contact the division office, Glover Medical Clinic (5796 Glover Rd.) or visit Medimap.ca.

To contact the division call 604-510-5081, or call 604-530-3233 to reach Glover Medical Clinic, or visit www.Medimap.ca.

