Langley donors putting the ‘right tools’ in the hands of care providers

Langley hospital received a major infusion of cash for equipment needed in all areas of care.

Doug Hawley, from Redwoods Golf Course and Drive for the Cure, presented a $100,000 cheque to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Saturday. To help in the hospital’s equipment drive, this money is earmarked for a complete blood count analyzer. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Denim & Diamonds is all about the community coming together to help Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH), and specifically in 2018 the goal was to purchase a plethora of life-saving and life-changing equipment to aid in critical health care for the residents of this community.

That feat was achieved in spades, according to hospital foundation executive director Vivian Smith.

The foundation’s 26th annual gala, held Saturday at the Cascades Casino, raised $494,000, and “we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Smith said.

From diagnosis to treatment to recovery, the team at LMH is providing “great care” for this community. But that care is provided in a facility full of aging equipment and out-of-date technology, she explained.

“When our doctors and nurses have access to advanced medical technology, they can better improve recovery time for patients. When they have the right number of beds, vital monitors, and surgical tools, they can better meet the demands of Langley’s growing population,” said Smith.

That’s what makes events like the Denim & Diamonds gala so imperative to the bigger health care picture in Langley.

So, with the thrust from this year’s gala on replacing and upgrading essential equipment, Smith was elated to share the news of several key contributions at Saturday’s event.

They included a $1,875 donation from Paul Coltura for a glucometer and nebulizer; $3,625 from Doug Simpson Law Corp. for surgical equipment; $10,200 from Ted and Janis Carlson for further surgical equipment and a hysteoscope; $10,300 given by Mark and Sherry Omelaniec for a pediatric high flow nasal therapy system for the ER, as well as a glucometer and some surgical tools; $20,000 from RBC Foundation for a defibrillator for the critical care unit; $40,000 from the Mitchell Group for an incubator for the maternity ward; and $100,000 from Drive for the Cure to buy a complete blood count (CBC) analyzer for the hospital lab.

The donation from Drive for the Cure was presented by Doug Hawley, the manager at The Redwoods Golf Course in Walnut Grove and founder of the Drive for the Cure.

He and a pair of friends formed the foundation 20-plus years ago and host a charity golf tournament each year.

“We’ve raised more than $2 million to date. And it’s for cancer. So we support hospitals and we buy equipment that’s directly related to supporting cancer, no administrative fees,” Hawley said, struggling to wrap his tongue around the full name of the CBC. “That’s a tough one,” he added with a smile.

“What’s important, it’s going to be in the lab. Hopefully you won’t be using it, but we’re happy to support, and the community has been behind us,” Hawley said.

In addition to the annual golf tourney, Hawley unveiled plans for a new event this summer.

Drive for the Cure is introducing Feast on the Fairway, which will be a long-table dinner on July 22. Tables are available for $800.

Smith recognized these and other donations made at Denim & Diamonds, noting that one of the popular selling features for the equipment was the return of the hallway of care.

Surgeons, nurses, doctors, anesthesiologist and others hospital staff were on hand to explain and partially demonstrate the uses of the equipment – small and large – that is urgently needed in various areas of LMH.

The tactile nature of the displays around the outside walls of the banquet room once again gave gala guests a chance to understand, touch, and ultimately purchase various pieces of equipment that ranged in price from $750 to $20,000.

“Donor support helps Langley Memorial Hospital move from providing good care to exceptional care. And that’s what Langley residents deserve,” she said.

To all those at the gala, she added: “On behalf of the staff, patients and families at Langley Memorial Hospital, thank you for joining our network of care and helping to advance health care treatments, provide much needed patient comforts, and put each community member back on the road to health.”

Langley Memorial Hospital staff were on hand to explain, and sometime demonstrate, pieces of equipment they need the foundation to help buy so they can do their jobs. It was everything from surgical tools to hospital beds, and more. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)