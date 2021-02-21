Langley East MLA is searching for unsung COVID heroes

Megan Dykeman wants to recognize people who have gone ‘above and beyond” during the pandemic

Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman is looking for unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a public call for nominations, Dykeman asked residents to submit the names of a COVID hero “to recognize someone who has gone above and beyond in this difficult pandemic time.”

“In times like COVID-19, what we all look for is hope,” Dykeman told the Langley Advance Times.

“Every day in our community, individuals, organizations, and businesses are doing extraordinary things to spread kindness during these difficult times,” and while they get passed on anecdotally, or by social media, those stories don’t get get as much attention as Dykeman thinks they ought to.

All too often, they are overshadowed by bad news, she believes.

“It’s no secret this past year has been very challenging,” Dykeman commented, but it’s important to recognize the “giving and supportive nature” of the Langley East community.”

“Every day, in so many ways, wonderful acts of kindness are taking place in our community,” Dykeman remarked.

So she has a request to residents of her riding.

“Do you know someone who has gone the extra mile to support or community during these challenging time?”

Dykeman is looking for the untold stories of COVID heroes, and promises all will be recognized at an online Zoom event.

Nominations are open till Sunday, Feb. 28.

Online nomination forms can be filled out at tinyurl.com/2v9lahmd.

For additional information, residents can call the Langley East constituency office at 604-882-3151 or email: megan.dykeman.mla@leg.bc.ca.

