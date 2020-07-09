Langley Eats Local event in August 2019, hosted by Langley Environmental Partners Society. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Eats Local challenge promotes homegrown foods and products this summer for 11th year

Residents encouraged to participate in farm gate passport program in a bid to buy local

The 11th annual Langley Eats Local event will celebrate the abundance of food and produce from the Lower Mainland with a lineup of local vendors and activities for the whole family.

Amanda Smith, agriculture program coordinator with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), said people can explore the diversity of what is produced in Langley and nearby, from vegetables to breads, cheeses, berries, wines and more.

“This year, LEPS has planned a whole month of eating local, starting with the kickoff, a take-home dinner and a movie event on July 30, and activities wrapping up by August 27,” Smith said.

Back again is the Eat Local Challenge to take place August 9 to 15, and the Farm Gate Passport Program.

“Participants in the challenge pledge to source as much of their food as possible from local producers for one week, and can use the passport for added inspiration,” she added.

READ MORE: Langley Eats Local challenge wraps up with the help of local farmers

If committing to eating local for seven days seems too much, this year’s passport will feature 15 local farms and businesses and will take place the entire four weeks of the event.

“You may find yourself visiting your local turkey farm, and possibly grabbing some cider while enjoying your staycation this summer,” Smith advised.

LEPS peppered the next month with mini events;

• the kickoff take-home dinner and a movie with Chef Adrian Beaty and the Fraser Valley Cider Company on July 30

• a historic, socially-distanced lunch gathering at the Michaud House

• a surprise video feature in celebration of the Blackberry Bake off Cookbook launch

“Join us to celebrate our local farmers and food producers who care for this delicious array of ingredients, from the fields of Langley to your plate,” Smith added.

To sign up for the Eat Local Challenge, passport pick up locations, or questions, people can contact agriculture@leps.bc.ca or call 604-546-0337.

Stay tuned for updates and date announcements by visiting https://www.leps.bc.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ride for cancer in Langley will take place Sunday, despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Build your own dinosaur zoo with animatronic auction in Langley

Dozens of robot dinosaurs and fossils are going on the auction block next month

Man running across Canada removing litter from highways stops to help clean up Aldergrove

COVID-19 has not stopped litter from piling up in Aldergrove’s downtown core

Multiple accidents slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic

3 accidents in Langley, Abbotsford within 30 minutes

Langley Eats Local challenge promotes homegrown foods and products this summer for 11th year

Residents encouraged to participate in farm gate passport program in a bid to buy local

Centenarian and long time Langley resident Bill Cutress passes away

Second World War veteran celebrated milestone birthday in May with help from Aldergrove legion

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Surrey officer-impersonation scam continues ‘almost daily’

Police reiterate warning that demands for Bitcoin in exchange for waived charges are fraudulent

Vancouver double homicide leads to arrest in Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday

VPD and RCMP tracked dumped vehicle connected to killings to Chilliwack

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Most Read