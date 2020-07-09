Langley Eats Local challenge promotes homegrown foods and products this summer for 11th year

Residents encouraged to participate in farm gate passport program in a bid to buy local

The 11th annual Langley Eats Local event will celebrate the abundance of food and produce from the Lower Mainland with a lineup of local vendors and activities for the whole family.

Amanda Smith, agriculture program coordinator with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), said people can explore the diversity of what is produced in Langley and nearby, from vegetables to breads, cheeses, berries, wines and more.

“This year, LEPS has planned a whole month of eating local, starting with the kickoff, a take-home dinner and a movie event on July 30, and activities wrapping up by August 27,” Smith said.

Back again is the Eat Local Challenge to take place August 9 to 15, and the Farm Gate Passport Program.

“Participants in the challenge pledge to source as much of their food as possible from local producers for one week, and can use the passport for added inspiration,” she added.

If committing to eating local for seven days seems too much, this year’s passport will feature 15 local farms and businesses and will take place the entire four weeks of the event.

“You may find yourself visiting your local turkey farm, and possibly grabbing some cider while enjoying your staycation this summer,” Smith advised.

LEPS peppered the next month with mini events;

• the kickoff take-home dinner and a movie with Chef Adrian Beaty and the Fraser Valley Cider Company on July 30

• a historic, socially-distanced lunch gathering at the Michaud House

• a surprise video feature in celebration of the Blackberry Bake off Cookbook launch

“Join us to celebrate our local farmers and food producers who care for this delicious array of ingredients, from the fields of Langley to your plate,” Smith added.

To sign up for the Eat Local Challenge, passport pick up locations, or questions, people can contact agriculture@leps.bc.ca or call 604-546-0337.

Stay tuned for updates and date announcements by visiting https://www.leps.bc.ca.

