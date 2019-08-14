Langley Eats Local challenge wraps up with the help of local farmers

Langley Environmental Partners Society held a tasty celebration at community farmer’s market

Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) wrapped up their yearly challenge to get people eating locally in the most fitting way possible – feeding everyone a locally grown and prepared meal.

The non-profit group welcomed visitors at the Langley Community Farmer’s Market – held every Wednesday at Kwantlen Polytechnic University – by having chef Adrian Beaty whip up some fresh delights for the hungry afternoon crowd.

For $5, people could sample an array of fresh, specialized, and of course local dishes . Tomato salads, water buffalo cream cheese spread on a cracker and topped with cucumber, and smoked salmon were just a few of the highlights.

It was all in celebration of Langley Eats Local, a challenge wrapping up its 10th year. For it, people are invited to try and only buy all of their ingredients from local farmers and vendors from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.

Amanda Smith, agriculture program coordinator for LEPS, was on site with a number of members from her team collecting passports from participants.

The new initiative acted as a guide that took people to a variety of different farms and wineries around Langley Township. With ten businesses to visit, participants were encouraged to get at least five stamped and then return the passport for entry into a draw for a prize basket of local products.

“It went great,” Smith said. “People have been dropping off their passports and then picking up food for dinner, because there is technically one more supper to go for the challenge.”

Roughly forty people took part, enjoying the fruits and labour of many businesses one might find on the Circle Farm Tours, including A Bread Affair, Central Park Farm, and Milner Valley Cheese.

Diana Munday was one of the veteran participants who said it was a great way to get to know new people and help with change in diet and attitude.

“I do live that lifestyle and participate every year, but my largest concern is that there are still people who don’t have access to fresh local food,” Munday said. “The vendors here are fantastic and people often look down at Millennials, but they really see the change.”

Smith said she is talking with Tourism Langley to make next year’s challenge even better so that even better access to local growers and their products are available to those who want to give the challenge a try.

Read More: Utilizing U-Picks, wineries, and farmers markets

LEPS is a non-profit environmental organization that partners with local businesses in the Fraser Valley to promote a healthy community.

Though the challenge is over, people can still visit the farmer’s market on Wednesdays, noon to 4:30 p.m., at the KPU courtyard, 20901 Langley Bypass.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Adults-only invited to sip and swim at Aldergrove water park and pool

Just Posted

Adults-only invited to sip and swim at Aldergrove water park and pool

Township of Langley hosts second Sip ‘n’ Dip event of the summer

Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

PHOTOS: Aldergrove slo-pitch tournament uplifts five-year-old battling cancer

Community brushed by cancer comes together

Up-and-coming Aldergrove athlete brings home bronze for Team B.C.

Cassidy Buchanan takes U15 Girls National Championships with 52-45 lead

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s annual cinema under the stars

Enchanting event brings local businesses and families together at the park

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Family of innocent boy killed in brazen Vancouver shooting issues plea for information

Alfred Wong, 15, was fatally struck by a stray bullet after his family drove through exchange of gunfire

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Most Read