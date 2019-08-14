Langley Eats Local challenge wraps up with the help of local farmers

Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) wrapped up their yearly challenge to get people eating locally in the most fitting way possible – feeding everyone a locally grown and prepared meal.

The non-profit group welcomed visitors at the Langley Community Farmer’s Market – held every Wednesday at Kwantlen Polytechnic University – by having chef Adrian Beaty whip up some fresh delights for the hungry afternoon crowd.

For $5, people could sample an array of fresh, specialized, and of course local dishes . Tomato salads, water buffalo cream cheese spread on a cracker and topped with cucumber, and smoked salmon were just a few of the highlights.

It was all in celebration of Langley Eats Local, a challenge wrapping up its 10th year. For it, people are invited to try and only buy all of their ingredients from local farmers and vendors from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.

Amanda Smith, agriculture program coordinator for LEPS, was on site with a number of members from her team collecting passports from participants.

The new initiative acted as a guide that took people to a variety of different farms and wineries around Langley Township. With ten businesses to visit, participants were encouraged to get at least five stamped and then return the passport for entry into a draw for a prize basket of local products.

“It went great,” Smith said. “People have been dropping off their passports and then picking up food for dinner, because there is technically one more supper to go for the challenge.”

Roughly forty people took part, enjoying the fruits and labour of many businesses one might find on the Circle Farm Tours, including A Bread Affair, Central Park Farm, and Milner Valley Cheese.

Diana Munday was one of the veteran participants who said it was a great way to get to know new people and help with change in diet and attitude.

“I do live that lifestyle and participate every year, but my largest concern is that there are still people who don’t have access to fresh local food,” Munday said. “The vendors here are fantastic and people often look down at Millennials, but they really see the change.”

Smith said she is talking with Tourism Langley to make next year’s challenge even better so that even better access to local growers and their products are available to those who want to give the challenge a try.

Read More: Utilizing U-Picks, wineries, and farmers markets

LEPS is a non-profit environmental organization that partners with local businesses in the Fraser Valley to promote a healthy community.

Though the challenge is over, people can still visit the farmer’s market on Wednesdays, noon to 4:30 p.m., at the KPU courtyard, 20901 Langley Bypass.

