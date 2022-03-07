Langley educator nominated as a YWCA woman of distinction

Nominations announced and public can vote on nominees. Vote winner gets $10,000 for charity

Dr. Fiona Whittinging-Walsh is nominated for a 2022 YWCA Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction Award. (YWCA/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A sociology professor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley is nominated as a YWCA Metro Vancouver Woman of Distinction for her work with inclusivity, disability rights, and the removal of barriers in society.

And the public has a role in choosing the winners.

Dr. Fiona Whittington-Walsh, workwise, is the principle researcher for the Including All Citizens Project, one of the first fully inclusive, for-credit university certificate programs in B.C. She leads a team trying to make education better for a wide range of learners, including students with intellectural disabilities.

The doctor is also principle researcher for The Bodies of Film Project which examines disability representation in Hollywood films, the president of the Inclusion BC board. Under her leadership the board created the Human Rights and Legal Affairs Committee which helps the organization apply ahuman rights lens to remove barriers to inclusion for all in several areas from police act reform to the introduction of the Accessible BC Act.

• READ MORE: At least half of all people of colour have experienced online racism, survey says

• READ MORE: Boosting marginalized groups key to addressing systemic racism

She is nominated in the YWCA’s education, training and development category for the awards which will be presented in a gala May 26 in Vancouver.

There are 75 nominees in this year’s Women of Distinction awards which honour individuals and organizations for outstanding activities and achievements that contribute to the well-being and future of the community.

Since 1984, YWCA Metro Vancouver has paid tribute to more than 340 award recipients and 2,025 nominees.

Now that nominations have been announced, the public can help. From March 4 to April 13, the public can cast their votes online and the nominee with the most votes will receive the Connecting the Community Award. Scotiabank will donate $10,000 to the YWCA program area of the winner’s choice. XXXXX

YWCA Metro Vancouver is a registered charity, providing a range of integrated services, including early learning, child care, housing, health and fitness, employment services and leadership.

.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University