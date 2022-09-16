Langley Elks gear up for inaugural garage sale

Vern Munroe, third vice-president of the Langley Elks, showed off a Teddy bear and a number of other items being sold off at a fundraising garage sale happening this Sunday. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A variety of items will be up for grabs at Sunday’s garage sale being hosted by the Langley Elks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Elks is a service group synonymous with raising money for local charities, and a new event this weekend is expected to expand on that giving spirit.

Langley Elks, Lodge #259, is hosting a new garage and craft sale on Sunday that organizers hope will raise several hundred – at least – for their charities of choice.

It’s a garage and craft sale to raise money, but it’s also about raising awareness for their fraternal organization, said events and marketing director Joey Oakley.

The sale is being held at the Elks Lodge, 4044 200B St. in Brookswood. It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“We are now up to 15 tables and still getting calls,” Oakley said, noting the cost of a vendor table is $10, and those interested in participating can still contact her at 778-878-5627.

“All money generated at the lodge table will be donated to charity,” she said, elaborating on some of their past recipients.

“Our members are a group of dedicated individuals working towards a common goal of helping our community, children, and families in need,” Oakley said.

Towards that end, in the recent past they’ve gifted $10,000 to the Langley Hospice and to Foundry Langley.

They’ve also contributed to Ishtar Transition Housing, Children of the Streets, and BC Hearing, said Oakley. And they also regularly give to the regional Elks camps for kids.

Langley Elks currently has about 35 active members, most of them seniors – but not exclusively – Oakley said.

She noted efforts are afoot to entice more members and of varying ages to the Elks, which also boasts an active social calendar – in addition to their fundraising initiatives – Oakley insisted.

Membership director Barb Gee noted the lodge calendar contains dates for golfing, card nights, horse races, hockey nights, membership barbecues, Grey Cup and Super Bowl parties, baseball games, darts, and Christmas dinner, to name a few.

Anyone seeking more information about the Langley Elks is invited to contact Gee directly at 604-889-1160, visit their Facebook Page at “LangleyElks,” or attend Sunday’s garage sale.

