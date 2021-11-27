Langley Elks offer infusion of cash to youth and those facing end of life

Matching $10,000 donations were gifted to new Langley Foundry, as well as new hospice residence

Langley Elks president Larry Oakley (left) and lodge member Flo Sala recently presented a $10,000 donation to Langley Hospice Society’s Shannon Todd Booth, for the new 15-bed hospice residence currently under construction. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Elks are offering an infusion of cash to help youth mental health and palliative care in Langley.

The Langley Elks, a community-based fraternal organization dedicated to promoting and supporting community needs through its, gifted $20,000 to two local charities, announced president Larry Oakley.

Half of the money, a donation of $10,000, was recently presented to Shannon Todd Booth of the Langley Hospice Society.

“We chose the Langley Hospice Society as it provides palliative and hospice support to individuals and their families who are facing a life-threatening illness, death, or bereavement,” Oakley said, noting the donation is earmarked specifically for the new 15-bed residence currently under construction on 52nd Avenue and set to open this winter.

The other half of the money has been earmarked for the new Foundry Langley.

The other $10,000 was presented directly to Heather Scott, the executive director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation – an organization helping spearhead this project with Encompass Support Services Society, who was represented by executive director Christine McCracken.

Scott described Foundry as a “comprehensive centre equipped with services to meet the urgent health and wellness needs of Langley youth.”

In the new, 7,600 square-foot centre, set to open next spring, young people (ages 12 to 24) will find integrated services such as counselling for physical and mental wellness, Indigenous health services, substance abuse, sexual health and life skills training, career counselling and art classes, Scott explained.

Oakley applauded the Foundry concept, in particular the “personalized care and help” offered to youth “without delay” in a one-stop type shop.

Last month, the hospital foundation launched a $2.1-million campaign to open Foundry Langley, to be located at 20618 Eastleigh Cres., with the goal of supporting more than 1,000 young people every year.

“The Langley Elks members have worked so hard to fundraise and support local community needs this past year,” said Scott.

“We’re honoured that they have chosen to contribute to Foundry Langley and invest in the healthy lives and futures of the Langley community youth.”

In addition to the larger donations to hospice and the foundry, the local Elks Lodge #259 has contributed to a number of other groups and projects, including Langley Elks camps, BC Hearing Society, Ishtar, Grand Lodge Children’s Fund, PLEA – Children of the Streets, and four Langley school scholarships.

“Our members hold a variety of events throughout the year to raise funds, and or goal is to help children and families in our community,” Oakley said.

