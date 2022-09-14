Langley environment enthusiasts return to in-person meetings

Langley Field Naturalists group is returning to in-person meetings with the first one scheduled to take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Langley Community Music School. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

When it is about appreciating Mother Nature and protecting the environment, having conversations from the comfort of home might not sound like a good idea.

And no one understands it better than the members of Langley Field Naturalists. A non-profit organization promoting natural environment conservation, the Langley Field Naturalists were forced to move to online meetings in 2020 – due to COVID.

But, the nature lovers are again out in the open, inviting everyone to join them.

After two years of Zoom meetings, the group has finally decided to meet in-person and get back to business as usual.

Like pre-COVID, the group will resume its meetings every third Thursday, with the first one in two years scheduled to take place this Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7:15 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled at Langley Community Music School, located at 4899 207 St.

Professional photographer, John Gordon, shared that he will talk about some of the United Kingdom’s most varied birding locations.

Through his pictures, he will transport attendees to Northumberland’s Farne Islands in the North Sea off England’s North East Coast.

The group will also discuss Wales’ Black Mountains, England’s Slimbridge Wildlife and Wetland Centre, the historic Forest of Dean, forest birds, wild boar, and more.

For more information about the free event, people can email stewardship@leps.bc.ca.

Langley Field Naturalists was registered as a society in 1980 and is a member of the Federation of B.C. Naturalists (B.C. Nature). They also offer a variety of field trips and walks.

.

RELATED: LETTER: Langley naturalists group involved in many activities, all fully clothed

READ MORE:Langley nature group honours donor of protected lands

.

birdsEnvironmentLangleyNatureUnited Kingdom