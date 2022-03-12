Langley environmental group to engage the community of gardeners

From seed trading to foraging walk, many activities available for nature lovers

Alexandra Falconer manages six of 15 community gardens in the Township and City. At the March 19 event, people will be able to learn about community-supported agriculture through sessions from Pinsch of Soil Farm. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Langley non-profit is offering a one-stop solution to gardeners of all levels in the community.

Organized by Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), the Seedy Saturday event is back to its in-person format, offering tools and services for all types of gardening needs.

Seedy Saturday on March 19 will showcase a diversity of vendors – the Urban Fruitery, the Desert Plant Society of Vancouver, Lark’s Nest, and MacInnes Farm. Locally sourced eggs and honey will be available for purchase, too.

People will be able to learn about community-supported agriculture through sessions from Pinsch of Soil Farm. Various kinds of seeds will be available at the Roslin Tibault, Early Bird Family Farm, Spectrum Gardening, and the BC Eco Seed Coop.

RELATED: LETTER: Langley crow count leaves resident ‘awestruck’

In addition, LEPS will organize a workshop with guest speaker David Catzel, program director of Farm Folk City Folk. He will also share an update on food systems and climate change.

“Seedy Saturday events take place all across the country, enabling local seed exchange, educating the public about seed saving and environmentally sustainable garden practices,” shared Amanda Smith, LEPS agriculture programs coordinator.

The organizers have also planned a foraging walk with herbalist Diana Munday along with a ‘make and take planter’ workshop with Laurelle Oldford-Down.

Agriculture enthusiasts can also bring their saved seeds from last year to trade at the seed swap table. The trade will allow them to enter to win a gift basket full of Naramata Seeds.

LEPS coordinators will be available at the door to accept donations for the Langley Food Bank.

Attendees will be required to adhere to all current provincial health requirements in effect on the date of the event.

READ MORE: LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Cold snap doesn’t deter

The four-hour-long event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, with free admission and parking. For further information, people can email LEPS at agriculture@leps.bc.ca or call at 604-546-0337.

The event will take place at Derek Doubleday Arboretum’s Rotary Interpretive Center.

Eventbrite sign-ups are on LEPS Langley Seedy Saturday Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1325537984561323

.

EnvironmentEnvironment Canada weatherLangleyNature