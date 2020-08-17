Langley Environmental Partners Society holds virtual blackberry bake-off

People encouraged to share their berry creations online between Aug. 19 to 26

Langley Environmental Partners Society is holding a virtual blackberry bake-off Aug. 19 to 26 – a tasty way to manage invasive species.

Alexandra Falconer, LEPS gardens program coordinator, said the bake off will run in conjunction with Langley eats local challenge.

“Even though we aren’t able to taste your blackberry creations we still want to see what you are baking,” she explained.

People are encouraged to made blackberry creations that include local ingredients and take a picture and send to garden@leps.bc.ca or upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #blackberrybake or #langleyeatslocal.

Deadline for entries in by Aug. 26.

More information can be found www.leps.bc.ca/blackberry-bake-off-invasive-plants-sooooo-tasty.

READ MORE: Langley Eats Local challenge promotes homegrown foods this summer for 11th year

LEPS will additionally host an Introduction to Seed Saving on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Amanda Smith will teach the basics of how to properly save and store seeds from people’s own gardens.

The workshop will be held at Langley Demonstration Garden, 21200 block Fraser Highway at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

LEPS will then also host Creating Pollinator Gardens with Lori Weidenhammer on Zoom, 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Learn simple ways you can grow gardens bursting with biodiversity using native plants, herbs and edibles and get ready for fall planting with a renewed commitment to get our gardens buzzing, fluttering and humming with birds, bees, beetles and butterflies

To register for either, people must email garden@leps.bc.ca or call 604-546-0344.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

EnvironmentLangley