As fall arrives, and perennials in the garden die off and go to seed, now is the time to harvest some of those seeds for next year’s garden. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Langley environmentalists going to seed

Pre-registration required for workshop on Monday night

Traditionally, seed saving workshops are help in person, and seed swapping is known to happen.

But Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is taking the concept virtual due to COVID.

LEPS is hosting an in-person Zoom meeting Monday evening where organizers will explain how it’s not too late in the season t be saving some seeds from the garden.

The weather is changing, and as gardeners start putting their garden beds to bed for the season, it’s actually a perfect time to save some valuable seeds for next year.

The free workshop is happening from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, but pre-registration is required by emailing agriculutre@leps.bc.ca.

