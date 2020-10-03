Langley environmentalists going to seed

As fall arrives, and perennials in the garden die off and go to seed, now is the time to harvest some of those seeds for next year’s garden. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Traditionally, seed saving workshops are help in person, and seed swapping is known to happen.

But Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is taking the concept virtual due to COVID.

LEPS is hosting an in-person Zoom meeting Monday evening where organizers will explain how it’s not too late in the season t be saving some seeds from the garden.

RELATED: Langley group rebrands but remains focused on helping local seniors

The weather is changing, and as gardeners start putting their garden beds to bed for the season, it’s actually a perfect time to save some valuable seeds for next year.

RELATED: Celebrate Langley’s 1,800 kilometres of watercourses on BC Rivers Day

The free workshop is happening from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, but pre-registration is required by emailing agriculutre@leps.bc.ca.

RELATED

Nicole Marples, Executive Director of @LEPS_Langley presents Susan Cairns, Executive Directors of LSDF with $19,000 worth of President's Choice Gift Cards to contribute to the Foundation's Food for Thought Program and Pandemic of Kindness Campaign. We are so grateful! pic.twitter.com/tL8ovT4bZB — SD35 Foundation (@SD35Foundation) August 14, 2020

_______________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

EnvironmentgardeningLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.