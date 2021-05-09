Cards sent to the emergency room nurses in Langley at the start of COVID-19. (Special to The Star)

Cards sent to the emergency room nurses in Langley at the start of COVID-19. (Special to The Star)

Langley ER nurses welcome arrival of new care space

Bright natural lights, new equipment delight hospital’s emergency room staff

It’s been a four-year-long journey for clinical care coordinator Hilary Vandergugten, but the fruits of hard work and labour have paid off with the opening of Langley Memorial Hospital’s brand new emergency room.

As the project manager, Vandergugten said she was in charge of many aspects from clinical equipment buying to layout setup.

“I know it inside out and backwards,” she laughed.

Originally announced back in 2017, construction began in the summer of 2019 – funded by $29 million from the provincial government and more than $15 million from the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The new MRI suite installation was also part of the expansion, which opened at the tail end of 2020.

Vandergugten explained that the new ER features a new patient intake area that ensures rapid assessment and allows for a more patient focused approach, which is different from the previous emergency.

“They’ll be five different zones, so Zone 1 will be the most acute situations like a heart attack, Zone 2 will be more internal or gastronomical issues like abdominal pain, Zone 3 is your lumps and bumps, 4 is pediatrics, and Zone 5 will be for mental health,” she explained.

Those seeking emergency medical attention will therefore check in and be streamlined to a subsequent zone.

“The goal of our emergency is about continuing that patient flow,” he said.

The emergency department model of care is a new concept for Fraser Health – designed with patient care and safety in mind.

Langley Memorial’s new ER is the first in its health region to be purposely built for this function.

“This way, your put in areas with the same people, which will not only help pinpoint care, but alleviate stress and anxiety from seeing others get prioritized,” Vandergugten said.

She particularly noted that mental health accounts for 16 to 20 per cent of all ER visits – more than justifying a safe space for care that can help with emergencies that may not be imminently visible.

Included in the 30,000 square foot complex is an incorporation of more natural light to, not only help those waiting have a more comfortable experience, but make the environment more positive for staff.

“There’s no natural light in old, old ER, but the corridors between the old part of the hospital and new the ER is just lit with natural light,” Vandergugten explained.

The improvements took the breath away of her staff, who, when recently toured through for the first time, could hardly keep focused. There was too much awe-struck emotion to take them through the entire setup.

One of the nurses, Elizabeth C., recalled being struck by the open space and the brightness streaming through the windows.

“It all looks so new. A new department with new equipment and updated surroundings means I can provide patient care in a better environment – hopefully improving their health care experience,” she said.

Deb Nordeman noted that larger, properly partitioned rooms will increase the staff’s ability to control the spread of infection and deliver care that is confidential.

Jen Neuwman simply said she loved that it just looks so fabulous.

Vandergugten herself is very excited for the new ER to open to the public – set to occur in early May.

“I was born in this hospital and spent the past 25 years of my nursing career here,” she said, noting that essential space is far more than just a new building.

It’s unanimous, Vandergugten said, the ER nurses are elated with the new digs and anxious to get in there caring for their patients.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleynurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GREEN BEAT: ‘If you build it, they will come’

Just Posted

Hilary Vandergugten is the clinical care coordinator for the new emergency room in Langley. (Special to The Star)
Langley ER nurses welcome arrival of new care space

Bright natural lights, new equipment delight hospital’s emergency room staff

A mason bee metropolis is unfolding in David Clements backyard. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: ‘If you build it, they will come’

Building tube-filled homes for mason bees will attract these pollinators to the backyard

Diana Caldwell, 72, who lives in Chatsworth near Owen Sound, Ont. has been writing and exchanging poetry with her daughter, an English professor in Langley, throughout the pandemic year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
TWU woman writes more than 100 pandemic poems with mom during lockdown

Ontario mom and BC daughter trade original poems across the country, share daily grief, and joys

Vanguard Secondary School is set to receive $3.8 million in seismic upgrades. The upgrades are scheduled to be complete by March 2023. (Joanne Abshire/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley school to receive $3.8 million seismic upgrade

Project scheduled to be completed March 2023

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Third-period rally should have come sooner: coach

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Most Read