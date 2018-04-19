Langley events paying homage to planet

Earth Day celebrations come in many forms in both Langley City and the Township.

Hunter Park will be officially reopened this Saturday, during an Earth Day celebration in the Langley City neighbourhood park. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Environment is a main topic of conversation of late among Langleyites – from tree protection to the pipeline, from clean up efforts to a recycled art challenge.

Just ahead of Earth Day on Sunday, April 22, there are a number of efforts afoot to minimize people’s threat to the environment.

Saturday

Langley City is celebrating Earth Day with the grand reopening of Hunter Park (19959 45B Ave.) on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. They’re asking residents to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a pancake picnic and live entertainment by musician Jessica Barbour.

Participants will also be invited to ‘plant up’ the park with some trees and shrubs.

Sunday

The next day, the Township is hosting it’s own planting fest – of sorts – to celebrate Earth Day.

The 16th annual Arbour Day is being held at Aldergrove’s Philip Jackman Park (32nd Avenue and 271st Street) from 1 to 3 p.m.

In addition to offering a variety of family-friendly activities, games, and crafts, every Arbour Day includes the planting of several trees to honour members of the public who have passed and left lasting legacies within the community.

That list of people includes Leonard Foss, Bays Blackhall, Edna McLeod, Iris Mooney, Hugh Davis, Dave Eastick, Inge Violet, Fen and Mary Williams, Rhys Griffith, and Dick Bunbury.

Even free bags of compost will be available for guests to take home and use in their own yards or gardens.

This event, is also free.

Clean up efforts

But the events geared to protecting and preserving the environment extend beyond just this weekend.

The City is holding it’s Pitch-In Canada day on Saturday, April 28, starting at McBurney Plaza at 9:30 a.m.

The same day, the Township hosts its Clean Up Langley Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., asking people to take from 30 minutes to a few hours to help clean up neighbourhoods and parks in the Township.

On the arts front

And the efforts extend to the arts. The Township and Langley Arts Council have joined forces to host the sixth annual Upcycle Design Challenge, where locals were encouraged to create art out of recycled items.

Since 2013, the Township and arts council have been encouraging eco-artists to turn trash into treasure to raise awareness of the need to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“The results are really inspiring,” said Krista Daniszewski, sustainability programs specialist for the Township.

“Every year we look forward to seeing what people come up with. We are always amazed at people’s creativity and talent, and appreciate their efforts to show how we can reduce waste and keep unwanted items out of our landfills by turning them into something valuable.”

The Challenge is open to anyone aged 10 and older.

Their pieces are on display now at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, where they will remain until Sunday, April 29.

Viewers can vote for their favourite piece until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26. An awards reception will be held that same night from 6 to 8 p.m., to recognize the winners.