Langley expresses gratitude for one another through online campaign

LifeApp holds event at Chief Sepass Theatre on Sept. 28 to create ‘culture of appreciation’

LifeApp wants to know who or what Langley feels gratitude towards and help people express their positive feelings to one another.

Jonathan and Teresa Penner are the founders and directors of LifeApp, a health and wellness centre for relationships, which has been operating in Langley for the past five years.

Holding monthly seminars, talks, and programs at the Chief Sepass Theatre – LifeApp’s newest event, Gratitude, will be happening Saturday, Sept. 28, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

”We’re starting a conversation on mental, social, physical and spiritual aspects of life,” Jonathan explained. “We want to create a community of love and show others how to live it. It starts with a conversation…masterclasses built with both art and science. [LifeApp] is a micro-community and support circle exploring how we put that all into our ordinary life.”

The husband and wife team made the move from Victoria to Vancouver a few years back, but it was the involvement of a reality show that helped them connect with the Fraser Valley.

“We we’re part of the program Million Dollar Neighbourhood in Aldergrove,” Jonathan explained. “Doing that show really connected us with a lot of people and helped us put down our roots.”

“We found that Langley was more open to exploring those broader questions like ‘what is love?’ and ‘how do we love’,” Teresa added. “Healthy children create healthy families and healthy families create healthy communities – and we want to build a healthy community.”

Based on the mandate of “inspire, equip, and support,” LifeApp has been growing interest in the community, participating in recent events like Summerset Music and Arts Festival while offering varying classes throughout the year.

“We’ll have four hour vulnerability weekend morning classes and even three-day events to work through questions like ‘how well do you know yourself’ and ‘what’s holding you back’,” Jonathan added.

Read More: Benefit concert hits a ‘home run’

The monthly series of events have tackled topics such as love, shame, relationships, conflict, and forgiveness.

Gratitude has already kicked off with an online campaign; LifeApp is asking people to tag them and person they appreciate in a social media post with the hashtag #EnvisionGratitude.

“We want to create a culture of appreciation. Saying ‘what I appreciate’ to someone changes how we interact with each other,” Jonathan said.

The top stories shared online, chosen by the LifeApp team, have a chance at winning a night for two at Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, a massage for two at SuCasa Salon and Spa in Fort Langley, or a dinner for two at Fortitude.

Tickets are available at www.lifeapp.ca to attend the Sept. 28 event. People can also follow them on Facebook to get updates on upcoming events.

“If you were to take a TED Talk, a late night show live band, and an Oprah Winfrey segment, you’d start to have a LifeApp event,” Teresa said. “Chief Sepass seats around 330 and we usually hit 220. We’re hoping for a sold out audience this time.”

