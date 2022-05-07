Langley family raises $8,000 for kids living with autism

Saran family presented a cheque of $$8,146.40 to Canucks Autism Network (CAN). The money was raised through an annual bootle drive in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley mother is overwhelmed with gratitude for friends and strangers alike who helped raise more than $8,000 in honour of her 11-year-old autistic son.

Turns out an annual bottle drive held by the Saran family last month in Murrayville ultimately spiralled into a $8,146.40 donation delivered to the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) this past week.

The total funds raised include $4,117.14, which Ethan’s parent, Sherry and Shawn, donated out of their pockets to match the funds raised on event day.

“We are super proud of the amount we raised,” said Sherry.

Humbled and “very” greateful of the community for its help, she thanked those who attended the bottle drive.

“We could not have raised these funds without their support,” Sherry added. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your support has a positive impact on those affected by autism and their families.”

Having recently hand-delivered this year’s donation to CAN, the Saran family has already turned its attentions ahead. They’re already making plans to grow next year’s drive.

“We know by teaming up with local businesses next year, we can achieve a lot greater,” said mom.

CAN is a non-profit organization that helps children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and engages them through activities like skating, hockey, volley, soccer, swimming, and other sports.

Ethan’s 16-year-old sister, Emma is taking the family’s wish to support CAN to a new level, leading a volunteer initiative and raising money for the non profit.

“We are happy to see our kids following our footsteps,” said Shawn, a proud father.

“There is a lot of kindness and goodness in our Langley community and in the world,” Sherry said. “We are truly grateful to have experienced this level of humanity. Let’s be open to receiving and everything always comes together.”

While it’s still early, those wanting to be part of the Saran family’s bottle drive next year can contact Sherry at 778-322-7696.

