Zacharia Vanderwerf and his family are holding a garage sale to support the local hospital where he had a lengthy stay. (Family photo)

Langley family sold on local hospital’s value

An Aldergrove family is hosting a garage sale to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

A Langley family and their friends are hosting a garage sale on Saturday, May 5 to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

It is the Vanderwerf family wants to give back to the local hospital for the life-saving care received by Zacharia, the youngest member of the clan.

People can stop by 2354 272nd St. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The family has done a declutter and is readying some treats (lemonade was mentioned), and their friends are contributing goods for sale.

The funds raised at the sale will be earmarked for the hospital’s pediatric department. Watch next week’s Langley Advance for the heart-wrenching story on little Zacharia.

Previous story
Mural to be “Gateway to Aldergrove”

Just Posted

Aldergrove students donate $5,000 to charity

Encompass Support Services Society awarded $5,000 grant by ACSS philanthropists

UPDATED: Langley parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Langley family sold on local hospital’s value

An Aldergrove family is hosting a garage sale to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

Crash snarls westbound traffic on Highway 1 and Fraser Highway

Collision occurred on Highway 1 near Bradner Road

Langley Township calls for public input on new Social Sustainability Strategy

Strategy explores issues like housing, health and wellness, arts and culture, and learning

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

Stealth search for answers after abysmal season

Langley pro lacrosse squad went from playoffs to two-win season

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Mural to be “Gateway to Aldergrove”

Kitchen Korner’s 300 foot long mural undertaken by 11 professional artists

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Most Read