Langley family sold on local hospital’s value

An Aldergrove family is hosting a garage sale to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

Zacharia Vanderwerf and his family are holding a garage sale to support the local hospital where he had a lengthy stay. (Family photo)

A Langley family and their friends are hosting a garage sale on Saturday, May 5 to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

It is the Vanderwerf family wants to give back to the local hospital for the life-saving care received by Zacharia, the youngest member of the clan.

People can stop by 2354 272nd St. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The family has done a declutter and is readying some treats (lemonade was mentioned), and their friends are contributing goods for sale.

The funds raised at the sale will be earmarked for the hospital’s pediatric department. Watch next week’s Langley Advance for the heart-wrenching story on little Zacharia.