Langley family starts GoFundMe campaign for new lifting device at Langley Lodge

Marian McCulloch passed away on May 13 and had relied on the mechanism for movement

A Langley family has set up a GoFundMe page in honour of their mother/grandmother Marian McCulloch, who passed away in her sleep at Langley Lodge on May 13.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, gathering for a memorial isn’t possible; but in lieu of flowers, donation can made to the Langley Lodge in her honour.

Daughter Lisa McCulloch-Riobo said Langley Lodge had given her an incomparable level of comfort when her mother moved into the facility several years ago, adding that she felt the place was so full of live and positivity.

McCulloch-Riobo and her family launched the GoFundMe campaign with the goal of funding a “lifting device” for the Langley Lodge; something they said greatly assisted Marian during her time living in the facility.

“The energy, joy and care she received from the staff and volunteers there was second to none,” the McCulloch family stated on the campaign page. “Her room had a ceiling lift which, not only was an incredible benefit to her, it allowed the staff to provide the care she needed safely and securely, for both the staff, and Mum.”

Not all rooms have ceiling lifts installed, so the family is hoping to give back to the Lodge as a thank you to make life easier for residents and staff members.

READ MORE: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

The McCulloch family started by casting their own donation into the campaign, which will go toward the $5000 needed to purchase a lift. Another $5,000 is needed to instillation.

Langley Lodge has been simultaneously battling an outbreak of coronavirus at that began on April 28, which infected 21 people and caused three deaths, Fraser Health said.

McCulloch-Riobo said COVID-19 meant they were unable to visit Marian during the past two months, but the family remained positive and at ease because of the level of trust they had built with Langley Lodge.

People can visit “In lieu of flowers; Ceiling Lift for Langley Lodge” on www.gofundme.com if they wish to make a donation.

