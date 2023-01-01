Kezia Adva Anderson, the newest addition to the Anderson-Nickel family in Clayton Heights, Langley, born on New Year’s Day at 3:39 a.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley family welcomes New Year’s baby Kezia Adva Anderson

Bay girl’s early arrival brings joy to Langley family

Langley’s New Year’s baby arrived early, with Kezia Adva Anderson being born at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Kezia is the third child of Trevor Anderson and Angelina Nickel, joining siblings Zackery, 9, and Quinnley, 5.

According to Anderson, both mother and baby are healthy and happy post-surgery.

“It is definitely exciting and emotional,” he said.

The family was expecting Kezia to arrive closer to Christmas, but around Dec. 28, they realized she could be the first baby of the New Year in Langley.

Kezia spent her first day surrounded by family, including grandparents, uncles, and aunts.

“Our family is excited about the new addition,” said Anderson.

Kezia weighed in at 2370 grams at birth, and is said to be in good health.

Abbotsford’s Gabriella Louise V. Camayang was the first baby born in British Columbia on New Year’s Day. She was born at Abbotsford Regional Hospital at 12:02 a.m. on Sunday, and weighed in at five pounds 10 ounces.

It was a special start to the year for both Kezia and Gabriella, as well as their families, as they welcome these new additions. Here’s hoping that the rest of the year is filled with health and happiness for all.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

