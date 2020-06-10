Langley father and daughter left homeless by townhouse fire

Family friend launches fundraiser

A Langley widower and his daughter have been left homeless by a Saturday fire that caused widespread damage to the townhouse they were renting.

Jim Fitzpatrick and Leanna have had a rough go of it lately, family friend Tracy Whalen told the Langley Advance Times.

Wife and mother Leslie passed away last year, and on Saturday, the Fitzpatricks were forced from their new home in the 20400 block of 66th Ave. by a fire that started in the kitchen while they were away shopping for groceries, likely the result of a “malfunctioning outlet,” Tracy said.

There was widespread smoke and water damage.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Townhouse fire in Langley

“I had all of my mom’s stuff in my room and it got the worst of it,” Leanna said.

“I was able to get my mom’s ashes out.”

On a positive note, a neighbour saw the fire and was able to break in and rescue Leanna’s beloved dog, Kobe.

Leanna said she and her father had just moved and were preparing to get renter’s insurance when the fire hit.

“I got a quote the week before,” she said.

She and her dog are staying with friends and her dad is at a hotel.

READ ALSO: Suspicious’ fire at Langley property listed for $3M

On a GoFundMe page, “House fire fund for the Fitzgeralds” set up by Whalen, more than $3,000 had been raised toward a $15,000 goal.

“I’m so grateful for all the help,” Leanna said.


