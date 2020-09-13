Langley Field Naturalists invite guests for virtual trip to Camosun Bog

People can join in the meeting on Zoom, Sept. 17, for a presentation with Susan Chung

Langley Field Naturalists (LFN) meet the third Thursday of each month for a very short business – meeting followed by an interesting presentation to the general membership.

Because of COVID-19, the club are no longer allowed to meet in person but is instead offering the indoor presentations via Zoom.

Beginning Sept. 17th, the LFN will be offering these presentations, not only to members, but to everyone who is interested in participating.

September’s presentation will be about the Camosun Bog Restoration Project and features educator Susan Chung.

The Pacific Spirit Regional Park bog is home to the Camosun Bog, a unique and fragile ecosystem that is home to dozens of plant and animal species.

Chung’s presentation will be about the efforts to restore the bog, which is considered a threatened ecosystem that has existed for 2000 years.

People can join the meeting through their computer, smartphone, or even through a home telephone.

“Please give about 15 minutes to be able to successfully join the meeting. It may be frustrating at first, but it is worth it – especially for our first presentation about Camosun Bog,” said Anne Gosse, a LFN organizer.

If people wish to Zoom in, contact Lisa Dreves at lisabob2@yahoo.com for instructions.

Dreves added that October’s presentation promises to be equally as informative with Biologist Phil Henderson speaking about the Gulf Island’s Savary Island’s ecology.

For more information, people can visit www.langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

