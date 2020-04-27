Township of Langley fire captain Kevin Snowdon presents a cheque for $2,500 to Langley Meals on Wheels executive director Shannon Woykin to help continue their efforts in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley firefighters answer call for volunteers at Meals on Wheels

Township crews donated $2,500 to local charity

Township and City firefighters have delivered over 430 meals around the community since volunteering with Langley Meals on Wheels at the end of March, but the need continues to rise.

Langley Meals on Wheels is a charitable, non-profit society that offers meals to members in the community but has seen a decline in volunteers during the pandemic since many of the volunteer drivers are seniors, said Kevin Snowdon, Township of Langley fire captain.

READ MORE: A worldwide pandemic can’t stop this non-profit from serving Langley

“Many of them have rightly decided to temporarily discontinue their volunteer service in order to reduce their possible exposure during the pandemic,” he said.

To help the non-profit continue its efforts during the ongoing coronavirus crisis Township fire donated $2,500 to the local charity.

“Without financial support they could not do what they do. They not only provide meals and check on vulnerable citizens, but they provide healthy meal bags, coordinate the Food & Friends programs, Home from the Hospital programs and help subsidize meals for lower income seniors through their Boutique Finds Thrift store,” Snowdown explained. “Because of COVID-19, many of these programs are temporarily closed, but the need to deliver meals has increased substantially.”

[story continues below post]

The need for volunteers was brought to Snowdon’s attention by his wife whose company is currently working with Shannon Woykin, executive director of Langley Meals on Wheels, to upgrade its online system.

“When I heard from Rose all the challenges Shannon was facing as COVID-19 hit our community, I realized this would be a great opportunity for me and my colleagues to further give back to the community,” Snowdon said.

The call for volunteers was put out to fire crews at the City and Township and over 30 firefighters and their family members stepped up.

“The response from my brothers and sisters and their families has been overwhelming and I couldn’t be more proud of this amazing group of individuals,” Snowdon praised.

READ MORE: Anonymous donor brightens day of Langley seniors with tulips

The end of last week marked five weeks of volunteering with the local charity for Township and City firefighters and their families.

“Shannon Woykin and the Langley Meals on Wheels volunteers need our support for all these amazing programs, and I hope other organizations in the community will take our lead and support their great cause,” Snowdon said.

For more information about Meals on Wheels visit www.lmow.ca.

