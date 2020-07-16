Langley firefighters charity takes a new direction during COVID-19 pandemic

Organizes golf tournament in place of mayor’s gala; boot drive may still happen

Probationary firefighter Nick Stobbe, firefighter Tim Payne, and lieutenant Andrew Penny all participated in the 2018 firefighter boot drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada at the Save-On-Foods on 64th Avenue. COVID-19 has forced the firefighters charity to cancel a number of fundraisers, but the boot drive could still happen. (Langley Advance Times file)

When the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled their fundraising mayor’s gala this year, Langley firefighters had to come up with a backup plan to support local charities.

Nick Short, co-executive director of the Township of Langley Firefighter’s Charities Society (TLFCS), said if anything, there is even more of a need to help.

“Everyone has been hurt by COVID and charities are no different,” Short commented.

A golf fundraiser had been discussed in the past, but didn’t get very far.

“We bounced around the idea,” explained Short.

“But we already do a number of big events like the mayor’s gala and the boot drive. “

But now, with no gala, the appeal of an event that carries built-in social distancing was evident.

“We decided we could make it work,” Short told the Langley Advance Times.

On Monday, August 24, the first annual charity TLFCS golf tournament to benefit the Langley Hospice Society will take place at the Redwoods Golf Course near Fort Langley.

Fees range from $850 for a foursome, to $450 for a twosome.

To resister, or donate, visit the event website: www.tlfcschipin.com.

Presented by POWER Earth Enterprises Inc and Vulcan Metalworks, the “Chip In” tournament includes a full 18 holes of golf, food and beverages, including smokie and beer or cider on Hole 10, as well as dinner with a choice of a sirloin steak, BBQ chicken, and and prizes.

Among the restrictions listed by Redwoods, everyone attending the tournament will be required to maintain physical distancing at all times.

There will be a consecutive tee times start, golfers are not permitted to show up earlier than 45 minutes prior to their tee time, no more than six people are permitted at registration or on a hole at any time, and no bag drops are permitted.

Short rates the response so far as “really good” while firefighters scramble to find more sponsors in a limited time.

He thinks there will be another golf tournament next year, but possibly moved to a different date to avoid conflict with the gala, which he described as “postponed” until 2021, not cancelled.

Another casualty of the pandemic was the firefighters annual daffodil campaign to help fight cancer, which was planned for Easter.

There is a possibility the boot drive may still happen, Short added, but that will depend on what restrictions health authorities have in place.

“The boot drive is fairly doable if we have to keep it to five or six [firefighters collecting donations at a time],” he elaborated.

On Sept. 3, Redwoods will host the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, featuring 18 holes, lunch on the 10th holes and a Steak and lobster plated dinner, but no physical banquet.

Cost per golfer is $250, plus tax.

Players can register by calling 604-371-3770 or email events@langleychamber.com.



