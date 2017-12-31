Off-duty Township firefighters harvested Christmas trees for a local producer who was recovering from surgery. Supplied

Langley firefighters harvest Christmas trees for charity

Donor got to know them when they responded to medical assist calls

Township of Langley firefighters raised money for charity by helping an ailing Christmas tree farm owner harvest his crop.

The owner, who would prefer to remain anonymous, got to know the firefighters when he developed heart problems that occasionally required them to make medical assist visits to his home.

When the grower underwent surgery for his heart problem, he realized he would be unable to harvest the 160 trees on his own.

That’s when he got in touch with the firefighters union, which operates the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities.

“It was kind of a last-minute thing,” said Township of Langley Fire Platoon Captain Doug Simpson, one of a small group of 18 off-duty Langley firefighters who showed up at the Otter-area farm on Dec. 8 armed with saws and axes.

“His intent always was to use the trees as an opportunity to donate to charity,”

The firefighters considered setting up a Christmas tree lot, but decided against it.

Instead, Krause Berry farms stepped in to take all the trees, and the challenge of selling them late in the season, and donated $2,000 to the charitable fund.

“Pretty good for a handful of guys for a few hours of work on a Friday,” Simpson said.

The tree farm owner, meanwhile, is reportedly making an excellent recovery from his operation.

“He’s quite well,” Simpson said

The Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society is a not-for-profit society registered in B.C. “in the interest of focusing the fundraising and benevolent activities of the Township of Langley’s Firefighters.”

The society has several projects, including a snack Program for local students with the School District #35 Foundation and Overwaitea Food Group, fundraising for the Langley Hospital Foundation, the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Posing with the trees. Supplied

Previous story
VIDEO: Students at Langley elementary school knit scarves for the homeless
Next story
We’re Here To Help event for the needy comes home to Langley

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms

Storms on Thursday and Friday left about 120,000 people in the area without power

VIDEO: Students at Langley elementary school knit scarves for the homeless

Distributed with hand-made cards, just before Christmas, in Langley City

Langley firefighters harvest Christmas trees for charity

Donor got to know them when they responded to medical assist calls

UPDATE: Fraser Highway shutdown ends

Route was shut down for two days due to downed power lines

VIDEO: The return of the girl who saved Christmas

Sara Walmsley helped preserve the annual Williams Park light display

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Brr! Take the plunge with a polar bear swim this Jan. 1

Half a dozen Lower Mainland cities take part in the New Year’s Day tradition

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Most Read