Langley firefighters keep the spirit of giving alive in 2018

City of Langley firefighters donate to LAPS and Ishtar House

Langley firefighters have been making an impact in the community.

The City of Langley firefighters made donations of $500 to Ishtar House and $300 to Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

Ishtar House is a society that works locally to eliminate violence against women globally and LAPS is a shelter for lost or mistreated animals that are taken in and cared for.

.

Old Clothes? Donate!

The Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities Society is gathering donations of gently used clothing.

Donation bins are at the Fire Hall in Fort Langley all of the 24/7 staffed halls in Langley: Willoughby, Walnut Grove, Aldergrove and Murrayville.

The bins are maintained by the firefighters stationed at each fire hall and emptied once a week.

