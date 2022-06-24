Langley firefighters serve up hotdogs

Students of Alice Brown Elementary School enjoyed hot dogs and drinks with Langley City and Township of Langley firefighters on Wednesday June 22. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Captain Max Blair, a Township of Langley firefighter served freshly cooked hotdogs to students. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Students of Alice Brown Elementary School enjoyed hot dogs and drinks with Langley City and Township of Langley firefighters on Wednesday June 22. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Langley City firefighter Dan Gray, Township of Langley firefighter Steve McLay and school principal Michael Carlyle. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Students of Alice Brown Elementary School enjoyed hot dogs and drinks with Langley City and Township of Langley firefighters on Wednesday June 22. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Langley City and Township of Langley firefighters joined hands to serve free lunch to students of Alice Brown Elementary Schoo. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Students of Alice Brown Elementary School enjoyed hot dogs and drinks with Langley City and Township of Langley firefighters on Wednesday June 22. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Students of Alice Brown Elementary School enjoyed hot dogs and drinks with Langley City and Township of Langley firefighters on Wednesday June 22. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Captain Max Blair, a Township of Langley firefighter served freshly cooked hotdogs to students. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Captain Max Blair, a Township of Langley firefighter served freshly cooked hotdogs to students. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Just shy of 20,000 pounds of clothes were collected by the Langley City and Township firefighters during their annual clothing drive, in which 15 local schools competed.

When the contest organizers divided the total pounds each school donated by the school population, the results were clear, and Alice Brown Elementary was declared the winner.

Next, it was time to celebrate.

Treating the winning students to lunch on Wednesday, City and Township firefighters visited the school in a van loaded down with hotdogs, popsicles, chips, and other supplies.

RELATED: Langley Township plans to hire a dozen more paid call firefighters

Comparatively a smaller school in the community, Alice Brown, has “strong” support from the parents, said school prinicipal Michael Carlyle.

“I am a proud principal.”

Dan Gray, a Langley City firefighter, shared similar sentiments.

He was proud of the kids and their parents for participating in the clothing drive.

Serving the kids hotdogs, Gray said he was happy to see the kids enjoying their meals.

The weather turned out a lot better than Steve McLay, a Township firefighter, had expected.

With the sun shining and a clear sky, everyone on McLay’s squad enjoyed their day out.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Big turnout for Community Day in Langley City

“We are looking forward to next year. Hopefully more school can participate and it will get a little competitive,” he suggested.

With drop-off clothing bins located in Murrayville, Willoughby, and Walnut Grove, the Township of Langley Firefighter’s Charitable Society is still asking for donations.

Collected donations are sold to Odyssey International, an exporter of used clothing.

The money raised helps the society run its snack program. In last four months, the Township of Langley Firefighter’s Charitable Society has donated about $15,000 to Langley School District Foundation.

In addition, both the City and Township firefighters run a payroll-deduction program, where team members can donate a certain amount out of their paycheques to fund the snack programs.

.