Langley flaggers hit the streets to make them cleaner

In advance of Earth Day, staff at a local traffic control company pick a community project

ATS Traffic staff in Langley started out doing a shoreline cleanup of a section of the Nikomekl River but finished up earlier than expected so they carried on, cleaning up nearby areas. (ATS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Staff at the ATS Traffic office in Langley signed up for a shoreline cleanup but ended up going above and beyond.

The eight gathered Friday, April 14, as part of the national shoreline cleanup initiative. They signed up on the website and the target was a section of the Nikomekl River through Langley City.

The staff at the flagging company lucked out and had a pleasant sunny spring day for their efforts. They set out, armed with grabber tools and garbage bags, but were through the task in no time flat. Instead of knocking off early, they decided to keep going.

“We had extra time, so we continued, and cleaned around Langley Senior Resources Society and then we finished our cleanup at Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary,” explained Jamie Stecyk, with ATS customer service.

When the office was looking for a community-based project, they found out about the shoreline cleanup.

“Let’s do this. It looks like so much fun,” she explained.

The items they found were logged onto the national shoreline website. Stecyk said while they enjoyed themselves, it was frustrating finding debris in the waterway and nearby areas, including one unusual item.

“A four-foot carpet, and we’re like what?,” she commented.

The tally included 26 beverage cans, 13 bottle caps, 134 cigarette butts, 68 food containers, 186 food wrappers, a dozen glass bottles, 90 pieces of paper, 34 plastic bags, 48 plastic bottles, 22 plastic cups, two six-pack holders, a dozen straws, 23 utensils, eight personal hygiene items, 16 PPE items, 38 pieces of Styrofoam, two balloons, two pieces of clothing, four toys, seven pieces of construction materials, two broken lawn chairs, and 234 coffee cups.

Still they plan to make this an annual event at the Langley office.

.

.

.

Earth DayLangley City

 

ATS Traffic’s Langley office did a community cleanup on Friday, April 14, 2023. (ATS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

ATS Traffic staff took part in a community cleanup on Friday, April 14, 2023. (ATS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

