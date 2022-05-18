Langley flight museum pays tribute to Queen’s platinum jubilee

Canadian Museum of Flight is welcoming back guests. One of this year’s events will be held on Canada Day, as a tribute to the Queen’s platinum jubilee. (Langley Advance Times files)

As members of the Royal Family tour Canada this week, news of a queen-inspired gift arrives in Langley.

As this year marks the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the federal government announced $2.14 million funding for community events and projects across the country – including an upcoming Canada Day celebration in Langley.

The Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley received $4,100 to host a family-oriented commemoration on July 1, one of many grants announced by Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

“For more than 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a model of dedication and a privileged witness to the growth of and accomplishments of Canadians, and to the values that unite us,” Rodriguez said.

“That’s why I’m pleased to announce the funded projects that will allow Canadians across the country to learn more about our sovereign, celebrate this historic anniversary and reflect on the meaning of public service in today’s society.”

The federal government launched the tribute on Feb. 6, and will host numerous events including the Royal Tour, a national illumination initiative, exhibits, commemorative gardens, educational resources, and a commemorative stamp and coins.

There will be a total of 360 community events and three major national projects.

Funds for the flight museum will be utilized towards a display connecting the Crown to aviation in Canada, and how Queen Elizabeth has connected with Canadians, according to the museum website.

The theme of the Canada Day festivities and display will explore each of Queen’s visits to Canada, and the specific use of aircraft to complete each tour.

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall kicked off the three-day royal tour Monday in St. John’s and are travelling to Canada’s Capital Region today (Wednesday, May 18), followed by Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories on Thursday.

