Langley flight museum test flies a Pops and Props event

Canadian Museum of Flight introduces a new event aimed at all the fathers in the crowd.
The museum, located at the Langley Regional Airport, unveiled plans for its new Pops & Props, happening this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dad can have his photo taken in a Canadian Snowbird or Starfighter jet, fuel up on Dad’s cookies, and pilot a paper airplanes. There’s also a chance to take the aircraft simulator for a flight, get up-close and personal with vintage aircraft, and watch flyovers (weather permitting).
Dads get in free with one other paid admission. The museum is located at 5333 216th St.