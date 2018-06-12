A father and son at a recent flight museum open house watched as one of the historic planes in the collection taxied down the runway for takeoff. (Tania Ryan photo)

Langley flight museum test flies a Pops and Props event

Here’s something to do on Father’s Day - visit the Canadian Museum of Flight on Sunday.

Canadian Museum of Flight introduces a new event aimed at all the fathers in the crowd.

The museum, located at the Langley Regional Airport, unveiled plans for its new Pops & Props, happening this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dad can have his photo taken in a Canadian Snowbird or Starfighter jet, fuel up on Dad’s cookies, and pilot a paper airplanes. There’s also a chance to take the aircraft simulator for a flight, get up-close and personal with vintage aircraft, and watch flyovers (weather permitting).

Dads get in free with one other paid admission. The museum is located at 5333 216th St.

 

