Langley fundraisers benefit feline friends at CARES shelter

Sinatra is a 13-year-old male who is one of the cats and kittens available for adoption from CARES. (CARES website)

The CARES cat shelter is gearing up for its 15th annual Walk for the Cats on Sept. 9. Supporters are encouraged to collect pledges in the weeks before the event.

“This event is a lot of fun, and it is our biggest and most important fundraising event of the year. Bring family, friends and dogs to walk for the kitties,” said Clive Ellis, CARES fundraising chair.

The walk is five kilometres with volunteers at the halfway mark handing out water.

“After the walk, we offer a free barbecue and prizes for the top three pledges,” he added.

Walkers set out at 1 p.m. on a route in Derby Reach Park which offers trails and waterfront views.

People can register in advance at the CARES website carescatshelter.com or on walk day starting at noon. Participation requires a minimum of $20 in pledges, and forms are available through the cat shelter’s website.

Any questions can be directed to Carol Briner at 604-202-0713 or ccbriner@telus.ne; or Annette Scarth at 604-866-5913 or ascarth@telus.net.

The other key event of the summer for non-profit no-kill shelter is its raffle.

The draw is made this Friday (Aug. 10) at 7 p.m. and up for grabs are $3,900 in prizes.

There are only 1,000 of the $15 tickets available for the draw that includes a grand prize of a Holland American cruise for two valued at $2,500.

The second prize is a barbecue valued at $800 while third place is another trip and it’s worth $600. This time it’s a two night stay at the Tiki Shores Beach Resort in Penticton as well as a Sunshine Wine Tour for two during the Okanagan Wine Festival, and dinner for two.

For raffle tickets, contact Ellis at 604-533-4007 or fundraiser@carescatshelter.com. Or people can find the raffle on CanadaHelps.org.

The Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) is based in Milner but also has an adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart store.

The shelter posts photos and details about adoptable cats at carescatshelter.com.

Adoptable cats are also at its Milner shelter, which is open by appointment.

As with all animal shelters in B.C., CARES is a no-kill facility. If it can’t find forever homes, it cares for the cats for their lifetime.

