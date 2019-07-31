The Fort Gallery in Fort Langley is one of two local organizations to receive Metro Vancouver cultural grants.

Langley gallery and ukes group on list for Metro Van cultural grants

The regional district announced grants for 29 groups, totalling $130,000.

Metro Vancouver has awarded $5,000 arts grants to two Langley organizations as part of its $130,000 in regional cultural grants.

Through its annual program, Metro Vancouver helps organizations research and produce new cultural programs, reach new audiences, and cover project staffing and administrative needs, up to a maximum of $10,000 per project grant. Locally the Fort Gallery, an artist-run collective, and the Langley Ukulele Association received $5,000 each for their arts and culture work.

“The adjudication process is always challenging, and this year was no exception as the calibre of applications was very high,” said Brenda Locke, chair of the Regional Cultural Committee and councillor from the City of Surrey. “It is gratifying to see the results of our support, and I hope Metro Vancouver residents will have an opportunity to attend some of the performances we have supported.”

Grant recipients represent the cultural mosaic of the region, showcasing creativity across a broad range of disciplines, providing access for all abilities, supporting vulnerable youth and funding programs for those who need financial assistance.

Metro Vancouver is a federation of 21 municipalities, one Electoral Area and one Treaty First Nation that collaboratively plans for and delivers regional-scale services. Its core services are drinking water, wastewater treatment and solid waste management. Metro Vancouver also regulates air quality, plans for urban growth, manages a regional parks system and provides affordable housing. The regional district is governed by a board of directors of elected officials from each local authority.

