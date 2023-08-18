Langley gets second chance to watch stand-up comedy roast battle

Brogan’s Diner will host Last Laffs second comedy roast on Saturday, Aug. 26

Local comedians will compete on stage at Brogan’s Diner with organizers of Last Laffs Alex Svarez and Brad Lee (left) on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley comedy aficionados and entertainment seekers alike have another opportunity to watch a live comedy battle.

BC Last Laffs Comedy is returning to Brogan’s Diner to present a second Comedy Roast Battle on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Talented comedians from the local comedy scene will take the stage to engage in an epic battle of humorous insults and clever comebacks. Participating comedians have a chance to win a prize.

Alex Svarez, event organizer, will kick-off the evening with his talented jabs.

“This event is an opportunity to witness Langley’s top (and bottom) comedians unleash their comedic prowess,” Svarez said.

Brogan’s Diner was picked for its perfect backdrop of colours and stage set up in a cozy atmosphere as guests enjoy diner classics and beverages, and comedians are returning after a successful event in July.

“Praised for its live house band, the Matt Hess Band, savage humour, and lively atmosphere, this event promises another unforgettable evening of laughs in Langley,” he said.

Poster for next Last Laffs comedy roast battle on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Doors open at 8 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving early for seating.

Brogan’s Diner is located at 20555 56th Ave.

The event posting noted that this stand-up comedy may contain mature themes and language.

“This highly anticipated event promises an evening filled with sharp wit, comedic banter, and non-stop laughter that Langley won’t soon forget,” Svarez said.

Tickets can be booked for $10 each online at eventbrite.com.

The matchups for the event are as follows:

– Travis Arthur vs Nal Sharma

– Harvey Sidhu vs Brad Lee

– Jessica Pigeau vs Brody Shale

– Corbin Stephenson vs Parvin Sohal

– Ankit Jain vs Simar Jeet

Updates for Last Laffs next events can be found at linktr.ee/lastlaffcomedy.

